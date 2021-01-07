 Skip to main content
What's Trump done for working class?

Please help. I don’t understand the appeal of Donald Trump to working-class Americans. Sure, I understand and appreciate free market conservatism, and also share a distaste for nanny-government liberalism, but Trump?

My family came up from the South in the depression, to New York, where I was born. They were working class originally, from Tennessee, and I grew up in New England with a southern accent. I worked every summer from 13 on, digging ditches and such. I went to college at the University of North Carolina, and one of my summers was pulling green chain at a plywood mill in Oregon.

I do not understand how some of my sawmill worker friends could fall for Trump. They seemed the first to sniff out the phonies. To me, and I would have thought to them, Trump is a loud-mouthed bully of moderate ability and astounding arrogance. A spoiled little rich kid. A liar. Selfish.

Why trust him with our country? He’s out only for himself. He’ll break any tradition we have — including fair elections — to increase his control. Seems to me.

What am I missing?

Bill Bevis,

Missoula

