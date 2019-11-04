The running joke through the earlier, slightly less chaotic Trump administration was of the "Infrastructure Week" where a weak proposal was put forth to address the nation’s infrastructure needs.
The American Society Of Civil Engineers in 2013 and again in 2017 rated the nation overall at a D+. Business Insider from Feb. 5 breaks this study down well.
I found Montana has 1,200 of the nation’s 46,000 miles of interstate highway. Montana’s 554 miles of Interstate 90 has approximately 120 overpasses, according to my estimates. These overpasses are designed normally in a rural area for 40 to 50 years of life. Many of these structures are approaching the end of their design life.
Nationwide bridges do manage a C+ rating, but $836 billion is needed for about 200,000 of 614,000 that are over 50 years of age. Roads are given a D rating with 14% of rural roads in poor condition.
This is all a very large "eighteen wheeler" in the room no one is talking about. We need corporations to pay taxes again to upgrade of infrastructure. The hundreds of Walmart trucks and trucks delivering Amazon products could not run effectively on the Oregon trail.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula