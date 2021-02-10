 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
When will Americans stop accepting lies from Congress?

When will Americans stop accepting lies from Congress?

{{featured_button_text}}

Do you have any sense of right and wrong? Not telling the whole truth is the same as lying.

Every American should be incensed that Congress would present “evidence” of Donald Trump’s inciting a riot by presenting the video of his speech, the speech that was supposedly the incendiary moment, and edit out the “peacefully.” How long will it be — I’m beginning to fear never — will the American people accept being lied to by Congress-creeps?

If you haven’t lost faith in those who should be setting an example for you, your children, and your grandchildren by now, particularly with this second useless, wasteful, in my opinion felonious, impeachment trial, will you ever? Felonious? When Congress spends — steals — millions of dollars in time and expense, isn’t that felonious? In most jurisdictions stealing over $1,000 is a felony. And knowingly wasting, in my opinion, is the same as stealing.

I’ve tried to be silent, hopefully waiting, but Democrats in Congress make it impossible.

Larry Martin,

Clinton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remebering fateful crash
Letters

Remebering fateful crash

On a cool, misty, evening atop Airport Hill outside of Cut Bank, Montana. All I can't remember late 70s. The softball fields were near the air…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News