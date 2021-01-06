When will Daines' integrity kick in?

Wow, Senator Daines, you spineless sycophant, are you proud of siding with the Trump minions to perpetuate the conspiracy theories? Given Donald Trump's pathetic graveling to Georgia's secretary of state, it makes me wonder when your integrity will kick in and you will stand up for the Constitution and our democracy. He lost; get over it and quit sucking up. He isn't going to make you a knight in his imaginary kingdom!

At what point do you buck up and recognize the insurrection and turmoil he promotes with never-ending lies? Rather than encourage a peaceful transfer of power, you and the party of Trump foment revolution. As the Proud Boys and their ilk run around the country, bully people wave their artillery, and feed on lies, you and your cronies egg them on and turn up the heat. Unconscionable!

Our country has gone way beyond a two-party system where we respectfully agree to disagree. Never have we had a leader who shows more disrespect for democracy than Donald Trump. President-elect Joe Biden received 6 million more votes than Trump. It is math! Sadly, you apparently don't believe in math or civics given your supplicant support for this faux president.

Linda Frame,

Missoula

