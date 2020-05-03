When will Missoula limit its spending?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The gall and terrible business acumen demonstrated by the mayor and 75% of the city council to purchase the Sleepy Inn Motel deserves in-depth investigation.

Councilman Jesse Ramos named 20 reasons this was a bad purchase. The claim that it will serve as a COVID-19 shelter had to come after the decision to purchase was made, only as pseudo justification. Now the Montana shelter restrictions are being lifted. Hundreds of thousands of dollars above the initial $1.1 million are just the beginning of repairs and recurring costs.

It's easy to spend other people's money. The taxpayers will pay for the purchase, and in the end they will also shoulder the costs of making the building habitable and operating it. Estimates for that run more than $1 million annually.

When will this city put in place spending limits on this out-of-control city government? One good first step would be term limits, especially on a mayor who has made it a habit of spending our taxes freely on "feel good" projects with impunity.

Gary Stubblefield,

Missoula

