Where are our Montana senators and congressmen?

Steve Daines (R) Senate and Martin Rosendale (R) Congress spent millions convincing us they would “REPRESENT” Montana”. Where are they? Montana has lost tax revenue and jobs and will lose more. We don’t get a new bridge, school or subway system. We get a war on our economy and lifestyle.

What can they do, they are a minority? Maybe: go to the Senate dining room and talk to (D) Tester. Advise he is on team Montana not Democrat; his vote can derail any legislation; they have to give him what’s best for Montana or get nothing. He can be the most powerful politician in Washington. Then get on every newspaper; media program; street corner and explain the damage “progressives” (socialist, communist) are doing to our country and how easy it would be for Tester to stop it. Fox news is a given; but if CNN, NSNBC, CBS, NEW YORK TIMES, etc. won’t put you on; publicize their exclusion and you might be surprised about new access.