Where are role models for Montana children?

Parents in Montana have the grim task of telling their children that a bullying president is not a good role model.
Now they have to explain to them that the Republican choice for governor has assaulted a reporter, has been charged with assault, lied to police about what happened and was sentenced to anger management.
Who are the heroes that we want our children to look up to?
Teri Wing,
Missoula
