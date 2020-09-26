× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here are four systems or forms of government: A Dictatorship; An Oligarchy; An Autocracy; A Democracy. Where are we today in the USA?

A "Dictatorship" is a form of government in which the dictator has complete power.

An "Oligarchy" is a government run by only a few, often the wealthy.

An "Autocracy" is a system of government in which supreme power lies in the hands of one person whose decisions are not subjected to any legal restraints.

A "Democracy" is government by the people, a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system.

What happens when you have a person elected as leader in a democracy who has strong beliefs and character traits connected only with the first three mentioned?

Well, what happens is what our nation is going through right now as it affects all three branches of our government, the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial.