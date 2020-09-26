 Skip to main content
Where are we today in the USA?

Here are four systems or forms of government: A Dictatorship; An Oligarchy; An Autocracy; A Democracy. Where are we today in the USA?

A "Dictatorship" is a form of government in which the dictator has complete power.

An "Oligarchy" is a government run by only a few, often the wealthy.

An "Autocracy" is a system of government in which supreme power lies in the hands of one person whose decisions are not subjected to any legal restraints.

A "Democracy" is government by the people, a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system.

What happens when you have a person elected as leader in a democracy who has strong beliefs and character traits connected only with the first three mentioned?

Well, what happens is what our nation is going through right now as it affects all three branches of our government, the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial.

Practically each day our elected leader, Donald Trump, ramps up his thirst for totally authoritative leadership. His narcissistic mental state compels him to focus solely on himself. This is why it is so confounding to so many Republicans who feel the need to back him in order to save their own skin-in-the-game and also their deep beliefs in their parties policies and platforms.

How are members of Trump's party members in the House and Senate to deal with things when their party's boss has such psychological problems? Our politicians are not trained for this.

The next number of months appear, at this point, to be loaded with what will be very confusing and controversial attempts to save our democracy.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

 

