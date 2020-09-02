Where do candidates stand on senior issues?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We enjoy reading the Montana Senior News on the free rack at local grocery stores. It has been a great source of information and connection. We share it with other local seniors at the Missoula center, which is closed now because of COVID.

An article by Aaron Parrett in the August/September issue should be must reading:

“The Alliance for Retired Americans keeps close tabs on how all U.S. senators and representatives vote on a wide array of issues important to seniors. They assign Sen. Jon Tester a lifetime score of 92 out of a 100 and Sen. Steve Daines a lifetime score of 3. Some difference.

"Rep. Greg Gianforte has earned a slightly better score (10 out of 100) primary because he did vote to protect Medicaid in 2018. The official congressional voting website shows Gianforte consistently voted against the interest of seniors. On Jan. 15, Gianforte voted against passing the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (HR3). He also voted against HR.987, the Strengthening Health Care and Lowering Prescription Drug Cost Act.”

Don’t be misled by the political ads and sound bites. See for yourself where candidates stand on senior issues.

Judy and Dwain Wright,

Missoula

