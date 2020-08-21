Where is Carlsons' condemnation of Trump

One of my favorite features in the Missoulian is the weekly Fact Check Column. It exposes political bias in reporting and the down right lies of those in power. I would like to invite the Missoulian to extend that to some of your opinion columnists. Gary and Joan Carlson seem to be repeat offenders. Their latest claim that Kamala Harris called 18-24 year old voters “stupid” and that is offensive to those in the military. I agree, except that her statement was made in 2014 in regard to young, recidivists caught up in the criminal justice system. I was around during the days of the military draft. There was a reason it involved 18-26 year olds. It had to do with the ability to influence and control young men. The human brain is not fully, neurologically developed until age 25. On Aug. 11, 2020, Donald Trump called NBA Players, “Very nasty and dumb” for not supporting him. These guys are aged 18 and up. No condemnation from Gary and Joan was forthcoming for that statement, yet it clearly includes people in the same age range. Joan and Gary might endeavor to nitpick in a less flagrant manner. They might cease making columns out of molehills.