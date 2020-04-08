Where is federal virus bailout money going?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Where is the money? Sen. Mitch McConnell, head of the Senate, signed for two and a half trillion of taxpayer money supposedly to help small business, farmers and workers, and give our health care system the money they need for ventilators, test kits, masks, etc.

The unemployed were to receive checks yesterday; it didn't happen. Donald Trump removed the man in charge of oversight over that money, so now the Trump people are in charge of that money: $2,500,000,000,000. Where is it? Trump wanted to have complete control and now he does. And they are asking for another $2.5 trillion.

This money was not for bailing out the oil companies and the stock market.

We are in a pandemic that this president seems to have no compassion for, and our doctors and nurses are begging for equipment and Trump removed the active inspector general. Trump's excuse is that the inspector general had worked for Barack Obama; no thoughts about the pandemic.

Can we get rid of this corrupt lunatic and his sycophants?

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

