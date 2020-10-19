Where is our state leadership?

Covid in Montana continues to grow rapidly and seems out of control. Montana is now one of the biggest hot spots in the U.S. The number of deaths has risen to 240. Total deaths were “only” in the low 20’s several months ago. Record new cases have occurred many times in recent weeks.

In the past week, cases have averaged 595 cases per day, a 64% increase from the average two weeks ago, and average deaths have increased 107% during that period, according to the NY Times. Over 3500 new cases and 30 deaths in the last week. That’s way too much.

Montana has been in the top 4 states for fastest rising 7-day average of new cases in the last several weeks. Montana has been no. 1 in the nation in rising deaths per 100,000 during some periods.

Nursing and elder care homes seem to be having too many cases and too many deaths. The State needs to provide more support, and probably more funding, for nursing homes. These homes and people are very vulnerable. They need more help. Our elders don’t deserve to be sick and die by themselves.