Where is our state leadership?

Covid in Montana continues to grow rapidly and seems out of control. Montana is now one of the biggest hot spots in the U.S. The number of deaths has risen to 240. Total deaths were “only” in the low 20’s several months ago. Record new cases have occurred many times in recent weeks.

In the past week, cases have averaged 595 cases per day, a 64% increase from the average two weeks ago, and average deaths have increased 107% during that period, according to the NY Times. Over 3500 new cases and 30 deaths in the last week. That’s way too much.

Montana has been in the top 4 states for fastest rising 7-day average of new cases in the last several weeks. Montana has been no. 1 in the nation in rising deaths per 100,000 during some periods.

Nursing and elder care homes seem to be having too many cases and too many deaths. The State needs to provide more support, and probably more funding, for nursing homes. These homes and people are very vulnerable. They need more help. Our elders don’t deserve to be sick and die by themselves.

Where is our State leadership? I haven’t noticed good or strong leadership. Have Governor Bullock and Lt. Governor Cooney been spending enough time and effort on the virus. Or are they consumed by their political campaigns? Have they focused enough on the required state plans to distribute vaccines when they are available. Those plans were due on Friday.

My view is that State leadership has let the virus get out of control in Montana, or at least had a hand in it. Election concerns and politics seem to be impacting what Bullock and Cooney are doing, and not doing.

My view is that the best thing for Montana would be for Bullock and Cooney to lose their elections, so that they could spend the rest of the terms doing the jobs they were elected to do, including providing leadership on the Covid.

Jack Manning,

Missoula  

