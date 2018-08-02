So we see another round of property taxes and our rent going up because of taxes.
So you got to wonder why is it that if a project has been completed and its been years since it was completed, but your property and rent still keep going up and not down. So this can only mean one thing: Our city government is keeping this money and putting it towards things we don't approve of. For example, you see bands in small towns getting big talent to come in and play but, Missoula can't get a decent band unless it goes through the college hmmmm. So where is your taxes and rent going? I would say to the college. But do we get anything in return for this money.
We need to have accountability for this money, not later but NOW. We the general public have been getting ripped off long enough. So lets find out where is our money and why haven't we been getting it back when the bills are paid.
Daniel Fuchs,
Missoula