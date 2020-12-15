Where was civility in Carlsons' diatribe?

If you want to see a classic example of hypocritical writing, just compare the Carlsons' columns of Nov. 24 and that of Dec. 8.
After metaphorically screaming "Fire!" in a crowded theater (by issuing a clarion call to action against Democrats, those "radical, anti-Americans") in November, two weeks later they dare to lecture about civil discourse? After name-calling and demonizing fellow citizens, they now hide behind a plea for civility. Tell me, where was the civility in their Nov. 24 diatribe?
Amanda Hale,
Missoula
