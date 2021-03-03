Where's the 'trickle down' effect?

Why - it has been a long 40 years since the "trickle down" effect was to come to us? Yes, since the days of Ronald Reagan!

Why can't we have a "gushing up" effect like Seattle did when they raised the minimum wage up to $15 an hour? Seattle experienced a real boom in economy when people did not need to wait for "slow drips" from the wealthy but had money to spend and buy.

Why does Montana need to go back to bad economical idea from 40 years ago with a "brighter than bright" governor and a Republican Legislature?

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0