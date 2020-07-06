Which attitude will prevail after Election Day?

We humans are a most interesting species. To many of us, the most important thing in our lives is ourselves and our self-interests.
This was brought home to me today when listening to an interview on TV with a doctor. The interviewer asked numerous questions about how Donald Trump was handling the present COVID-19 pandemic. The doctor "danced around" every question, never mentioning Trump's name once.
Our leaders in politics and the medical profession are in a tough position in these interviews. If they speak one word against Trump he will immediately retaliate with his vast arsenal of financial and political power. At the same time he will loudly demean them with lies and personal attacks.
Trump rules by fear and retribution. This is the same type of power Putin holds in Russia. All dictators rule by intimidation, fear and retribution.
Yes, we humans are definitely an interesting species. Our individual thoughts and attitudes control us and motivate us. We know, through the history of other nations who are or have been controlled by dictatorial leaderships, how many people's thoughts and attitudes do succumb to dictatorial rule. There is another choice for each of us in America. It involves strong beliefs and attractions to our democratic freedoms. It involves strong motivations toward actively achieving its goals.
We will be going to the polls this year in choosing our leader. Which collective national thoughts and attitudes will prevail by the voting public? Interesting question.
Like most everything else in my life, the only real control I have is to myself. Either I give up easily, or I go forth with pride in our democracy.
Bob McClellan,
Missoula
