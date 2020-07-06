Which attitude will prevail after Election Day?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We humans are a most interesting species. To many of us, the most important thing in our lives is ourselves and our self-interests.

This was brought home to me today when listening to an interview on TV with a doctor. The interviewer asked numerous questions about how Donald Trump was handling the present COVID-19 pandemic. The doctor "danced around" every question, never mentioning Trump's name once.

Our leaders in politics and the medical profession are in a tough position in these interviews. If they speak one word against Trump he will immediately retaliate with his vast arsenal of financial and political power. At the same time he will loudly demean them with lies and personal attacks.

Trump rules by fear and retribution. This is the same type of power Putin holds in Russia. All dictators rule by intimidation, fear and retribution.