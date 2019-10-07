On issues that surface in the news it is always proper to go back to the Constitution and see exactly what the law says. Currently, there is an issue about a whistleblower and those who helped the whistleblower write the complaint against President Trump.
Amendment VI of the Constitution reads: "and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him."
Therefore, the whistleblower and those who helped write the complaint should be identified publicly.
Gary Carlson,
Corvallis