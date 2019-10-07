{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

On issues that surface in the news it is always proper to go back to the Constitution and see exactly what the law says. Currently, there is an issue about a whistleblower and those who helped the whistleblower write the complaint against President Trump.

Amendment VI of the Constitution reads: "and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him."

Therefore, the whistleblower and those who helped write the complaint should be identified publicly.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gary Carlson,

Corvallis

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1