White House turned into Trump Tower

Americans, don't be fooled by the fear mongering of a want-to-be dictator.

Donald Trump took over our White House and turned it into his compound, barricading out the public. With taxpayer dollars, he turned our White House into Trump Tower.

If he gets in through his evil, cheating means, think about this: He will bring in the other dictators — Putin, Erdogan, Assad, and the rest of the slime of the world. They will kill those of us who disagree and put people they don't like in concentration camps. Trump thought it was a wonderful idea in China to have concentration camps.

People will continue dying of the virus because Trump and Mike Pence are disregarding science. If we don't get these criminals out of our White House and out of our country, the United States will become an isolated country controlled by rich oligarchs and dictators. Free speech will be gone, the general public will be enslaved.

Fight like your lives depend on it, because it does. Vote, vote, vote and then fight to protect your votes. No more killing of our soldiers, do more denying science. Stop the gun-toting right wing from taking over.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

