White people must not ignore racism

The murder of George Floyd must be the last time we white folk allow and/or ignore the obvious, blatant and destructive racism that some of our citizens seem to act on.

Are we stupid? Do we think that brown or black is inferior? Are we just mad about our lives? Does the idea of equal justice seem to not apply to others?

I know there are many great law enforcement folk; I worked with some of them.

This is my private protest. Please let us speak up and out if we think that black and brown folk are left out of our idea of equal justice. We all need to give a damn!!

Shirley V. Tiernan,

Missoula

