Rep. Kerry White, R-Bozeman, regularly claims he’s for access and Montana’s hunters, but his abysmal record says otherwise.
White was determined to burn down the house for Montana’s hunters, anglers and everyone else who likes public lands in his final term in the state House. White carried House Bill 265, a bill to inject politics into our best access program, Habitat Montana. And White voted to kill Senate bills 127 and 349, both of which put Montana in the same category of unethical practice we’ve seen in other states, allowing people to sell and use specific wildlife location data to unfairly target and kill animals.
It doesn’t stop there for White. He voted against multiple bills to increase public access to our lands, including SB 224, which would have increased the fine for gating county roads from its now silly $10 per day.
Hunters need to remember that White was chairing the Natural Resources Committee, and had a seat all four terms on the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee. He has been a champion of transferring our federal lands and opening up vast tracts of our best big game habitat to drilling, mining and heavy motorized use. We need to save Montana lands from drilling and mining.
He’s no friend to hunters, and we can only look back at his record in the Legislature and find relief he is gone.
Tona Leiseth,
Bozeman