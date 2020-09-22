 Skip to main content
Whitman will work hard to represent voters

Whitman will work hard to represent voters

Kathy Whitman is running for the Montana Legislature in House District 96. Her sincere desire to represent the diverse interests of those living in the District, rather than pursue a personal agenda, is one reason she will make an excellent Representative.

Kathy’s experience as a business owner and employee in the medical field, the trucking industry and municipal government allow her to relate to all voters in District 96. She has served on the school board and boards for several different non-profit organizations. Kathy has an ability to listen to the concerns of those she will represent, and address those concerns with action. Controlling the growth of spending at the State level is a prime concern of hers, as it affects the quality of life for everyone.

A vote for Kathy Whitman is a vote for someone who can and will work hard to represent voters in District 96.

Bridget Wanderer,

Missoula

