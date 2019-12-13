Whitney Williams is the right candidate at the right time.
I first met Whitney Williams almost 20 years ago when she was working on the Montana governor’s race. I stood in awe. She was whip-smart, decisive and hardworking.
Since then, she founded her own company and has worked with and for some of the most innovative and thoughtful leaders in the country and around the globe. She is a savvy and successful businesswoman, a visionary and a globally astute entrepreneur.
Williams is also a sixth-generation Montanan with deep roots in public service. Her mother Carol Williams was the first woman elected as both majority and minority leader of the Montana Senate, and her father Pat Williams served as Montana’s distinguished congressman for nine terms.
Whitney Williams has a track record of solving tough problems, getting folks back on their feet after disaster strikes and opening new markets for rural workers. She is deeply committed to using these experiences to protect our values and provide opportunities for all Montanans.
For this governor’s race at this time in Montana’s history, I believe she brings exactly the right kind of experience, perspective and skills for the job. She will have my vote.
Dori Gilels,
Missoula