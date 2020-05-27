Whitney Williams knows how to get the job done

I fully agree with former Gov. Brian Schweitzer. I believe Whitney Williams is our best bet to lead Montana as our next governor. She has earned it with her proven experience, building an extremely successful business from scratch.

She knows how to get the job done, no question about that, and frankly, who else in the world can go home to mom and dad and be confident they can also help her with extra-extremely competent advice. With Whitney Williams, we actually have the opportunity to get three in one.