Whitney Williams knows how to get the job done

Whitney Williams knows how to get the job done

{{featured_button_text}}

I fully agree with former Gov. Brian Schweitzer. I believe Whitney Williams is our best bet to lead Montana as our next governor. She has earned it with her proven experience, building an extremely successful business from scratch.

She knows how to get the job done, no question about that, and frankly, who else in the world can go home to mom and dad and be confident they can also help her with extra-extremely competent advice. With Whitney Williams, we actually have the opportunity to get three in one.

Let's vote for Whitney Williams and send Greg Gianforte back to the boondocks where he can shamefully genuflect to Donald Trump!

Ron Moser,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Does UM need high-paid admin?
Letters

Does UM need high-paid admin?

Provost Jon Harbor jumped ship after 18 months aboard the derelict University of Montana flagship. His new harbor is Purdue University, where …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News