Whitney Williams stands for future of Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whitney Williams is on the ballot in the Democratic primary. The last time Montanans had an opportunity to elect a woman as governor, we chose Judy Martz.

In her single term, Martz governed in the classic conservative Republican manner, ensuring that her seat would be occupied for the next 16 years by Democrats.

Just to recap, while the Republicans held the governorship in Montana, they destroyed the Montana Power Company and gave Northwestern Energy a monopoly over us. Montanans lost investment and retirement benefits in the bankruptcy. The power bills of Montanans doubled.

If the Republicans take over, they will do the same thing to our schools, our public lands and our health care system.

While we've had Democratic governors for the last 16 years, there are still more changes to be made. This is why we need Williams as governor of Montana. She’ll keep public school funding from going to unproven private charter schools. She’ll make sure that public lands stay in public hands. She’ll protect our families from the predations of Big Pharma monopolies.

A vote for Whitney Williams is a vote for the future of our state, and I hope you'll join me in voting for our future.

Lee Conway,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0