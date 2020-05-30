Whitney Williams will protect public lands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Remember, Congressman Pat Williams responsible for saving the Bob Marshall Wilderness, who attempted to protect access to public lands which were being blocked by private property. His daughter Whitney Williams is running for governor. She promises to protect our public lands.

In our state where public lands for fishing, hunting, multiple use are so important for public access and our economy, we need someone like Whitney Williams whether you are Democrat, Republican, independent.

Remember, we love Montana and we want to keep it from big corporations and private interests.

Kay Gervais,

Corvallis

