Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana. This statistic led me to wonder who comprises this group of supporters. Clearly it's not Evangelical Christians, as Trump does not attend church, has committed adultery numerous times in his three marriages, compulsively lies and is embarrassingly profane.

Obviously it cannot be veterans or military personnel, as this draft dodger calls wounded and deceased soldiers "suckers and losers" and has belittled Gold Star families. It surely isn't women, as he boasts about his sexual assaults, opposes equal pay for equal work and his defense against a rape accusation is, "She's not my type."

Neither could it be traditional Republicans, as he has produced the largest deficit in our history, family values are a thing of the past, our economy is as bad as it has been since the depression because of his failure to manage the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are weak in standing up to Russia's continual assault on our democracy.

Finally, it can't be members of the Burlington Liars Club, who annually present the World's Championship Liar Award, or golfers — oh wait. Ah, never mind.

Jim Wahlberg,

Missoula

