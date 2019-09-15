Our armed forces are now entities of the Mexican government? They are paying for construction of the "big beautiful wall" acting President Donald Trump is building with Mexican funds. This activity will fulfill MegaloDon's promise to his base. It will simultaneously channel billions to his favored contractors and assure kickbacks to him and his children.
Further insider contracts were part of der Trumper's plan when he attempted to get Federal Emergency Management Agency funding into Alabama by huffing and puffing Hurricane Dorian. Nothing for Puerto Rico, but Alabama? Of course. White supremacists vote for Trump.
What contractors are kicking back to Trump for those $75/day per child in those baby jails along the Mexican border? Too bad he doesn't have a Trump hotel down there which might be called into service?
Buying Greenland as a present for Vlad Putin would have been such a coup for the Russian! If only Denmark would go along.
You have free articles remaining.
What's "illegal" besides illegal immigrants? Anything Trump can't pardon his minions for carrying out on his behalf? Land seizures? Government services for Americans who are still overlooked by the booming Trump economy? Surely no one has been passed up by Trump's Big Rock Candy Mountain. Who are those guys?
Herbert Myers,
Missoula