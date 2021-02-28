Who benefits from land transfer bill?

Our legislators are out of touch:

Who are our legislators really serving? House Bill 320 is the latest attempt to revive land transfer legislation that was defeated in our prior legislature. SB 320 is nothing more than a 2021 version of former Sen. Jennifer Fielder’s 2015 bill.

The 2015 bill was defeated because many Montanans voiced their concern that if federal lands were transferred to the state, a $367 million annual deficit would result eventually forcing the state to liquidate these former federal lands. Montanans would be locked out of places they had recreated on for generations.

So, if the majority of Montanans stand to lose from this legislation, who benefits? It’s a small fraction of our population (many with out-of-state ties) involved in land development and privatization.

Please contact your representatives and urge them to represent the majority of Montanans and to vote "no" on HB 320.

Mark Faroni,

Dixon

