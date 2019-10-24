The constant refrain I see with conservative Facebook friends is that they do not want to support those of lower economic status. They do not seem to care about the billionaires' tax rate being lower than theirs, however. This seems rather odd to me.
Which of these two groups would make an effort to assist oneself as an individual when in need? The obvious answer to me is the one with more empathy. Unfortunately, study after study indicates that with each million upon million in wealth, empathy withers and dries up. With wealth comes power and with power we become more hypocritical of others, especially to the poor. If you have ever played the board game Monopoly you have witnessed this transformation firsthand.
The poor, on the other hand, show much more empathy and willingness to help one out. I suspect this letter will not change minds, but perhaps it will cause pause and show the importance of the poor persons’ superior emotional intelligence.
If you find yourself in a desperate situation, which does happen in our lifetimes, the person with empathy will be your friend, not the uncompassionate.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula