Who is enemy among us?

The socialists are coming, the socialists are coming!

The clarion call is heard across the land, called out by our own Ma and Pa Carlson ("Responding to the clarion call," Nov. 24). Thank goodness we have such clear-eyed patriots to tell us who our enemies are. There’s one representing me in the state legislature. Here I thought he was a good guy, an effective and well-meaning public servant! Now I know.

On guard, Missoulians. Evil corporations and anti-Americans, lying media — they’re all around us. “Within our schools, within our courts, within our government.” You thought they were teachers and judges and legislators. See how clever they are?

Did you all know that the evil Biden administration is planning the destruction of America? Through all these years of service, he was hiding a sinister secret! What are you going to do about it, Ma and Pa Carlson ask? They’re going to help the new Gianforte administration as best they can, perhaps by body-slamming some evil media reporters (then lying about it).

We better stand up and fight. Joe McCarthy rides again! Bring on the hate and paranoia. We’re under attack!