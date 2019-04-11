A recent update from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester assured me there is no need for a wall at our southern border. There were reportedly 103,000 attempted illegal crossings last month alone. Surely a wall would slow this invasion; no one is claiming it as the cure.
Tester also said many of the detainees are no different than his own grandchildren. Are his grandchildren trying to enter another country illegally? Tester cannot even say "wall" in his letter because the Democrats are so anti-Trump they cannot even use the word. Trump could have asked for half a million for a wall and the Democrats still would have said no!
My question to Senator Tester is, who is going to stop the invasion? Obviously Democrats are playing a political game and ignoring their duty.
Matthew Schell,
Athol, Idaho