Who is really behind dark money?

I find this election the most unusual in all 60-plus of my voting years.

Our current governor was elected with dark money. The current candidate included that fact in one of his early ads. Does anyone really believe that associations no one has ever heard of are really Montanans donating hundreds of millions of dollars, or Montanans for whoever?

The people behind the money will demand actions by whoever gets elected. I was forced to work with branches of government: Secretary of State, water control guru and etc. Their help were courteous and helpful. Their bosses acted friendly; most didn't even know what to do.

Billions of dollars at stake. Nice to see the Missoulian was so thankful for helping the spend the excess of space to advertise by running an entire day dedicated to their point of view.

Politicians are decreasing the value of the dollar and our city/county of Missoula are increasing taxes in so many innovative ways like diverting tax money through tax increment bonds, creating a slush fund. Those in charge, the mayor and yes, his council can use it as they desire!

All of fixed income, retired and minimum wage are ready for Medicaid.

Lee Goeres,

Missoula

