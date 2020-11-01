 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who is really behind dark money?

Who is really behind dark money?

{{featured_button_text}}

I find this election the most unusual in all 60-plus of my voting years.

Our current governor was elected with dark money. The current candidate included that fact in one of his early ads. Does anyone really believe that associations no one has ever heard of are really Montanans donating hundreds of millions of dollars, or Montanans for whoever?

The people behind the money will demand actions by whoever gets elected. I was forced to work with branches of government: Secretary of State, water control guru and etc. Their help were courteous and helpful. Their bosses acted friendly; most didn't even know what to do.

Billions of dollars at stake. Nice to see the Missoulian was so thankful for helping the spend the excess of space to advertise by running an entire day dedicated to their point of view.

Politicians are decreasing the value of the dollar and our city/county of Missoula are increasing taxes in so many innovative ways like diverting tax money through tax increment bonds, creating a slush fund. Those in charge, the mayor and yes, his council can use it as they desire!

All of fixed income, retired and minimum wage are ready for Medicaid.

Lee Goeres,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

We deserve better than Bullock
Letters

We deserve better than Bullock

It will be good next week to be able to read the newspaper online without popup ads of Steve Bullock doing a Hollywood pose and a negative ad …

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News