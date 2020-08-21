Who opposes a sales tax?

We know Mike Cooney does. His entire career shows opposition to a sales tax. And now he is starting a campaign to pass a constitutional amendment to outlaw a general sales tax in Montana. The Democrats say Greg Gianforte supports a sales tax. He denies this. However he is on record as saying that a sales tax would be the "ideal tax". With Cooney's amendment Gianforte has the opportunity to put the Democrats accusations to rest. All he needs to do is sign the petition, announce his support for it, and pledge to never sign any sales tax which crosses his desk should he be elected governor. If Mr. Gianforte refuses to take these measures it proves to me that he is in fact deceiving and trying to manipulate us. So Greg what will it be?