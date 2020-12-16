Who stole the election?

I am hearing on the radio and television and reading in the newspaper that Trump and his followers believe the election was stolen from Trump. Here is my question. Who did the stealing? Was it the mailmen and women who delivered the mail-in ballots to households? Was it the poll workers who did the jobs prescribed to them? Was it the poll watchers who didn't watch close enough? Was it the people all across America who voted either by mail or in person? Was it the mail truck drivers who took the ballots to the polls? Was it the people who voted for Biden rather than Trump? Was it Obama who asked voters to vote for Biden? I could go on with more questions, but it seems to me this is pitting Americans against Americans. Please set me straight as to who did the stealing because right now it seems to me that we need to suspect every American who has a right to vote.