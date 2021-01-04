Who will Rosendale, Daines side with?

Both political parties are at an ideological crossroads. The Democrats have the AOC/Bernie Sanders socialism caucus challenging establishment Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. The Republicans have President Trump's MAGA caucus of populism and America First economics challenging Mitch McConnell, the Bush Dynasty and the GOP's globalist economics.

A poll released on Dec. 28 by Rasmussen found that 72% of Republican voters believe the party should be more like President Trump and his America First agenda. Just 24% of respondents thought Congressional Republicans should follow the GOP's global economics backed by Mitch McConnell.

The question for Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale is who will they side with? Montanans have backed President Trump's America First agenda twice by giving the President convincing 57% win totals in 2016 and 2020. Will Daines and Rosendale side with GOP elites to keep their big donors happy? Or will they listen to the Montana voters who sent them to D.C. to represent a MAGA majority state?

The threat of a MAGA caucus challenging Rosendale in 2022 and Daines in 2026 looms on which road they take.

Jason Rifkin,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2