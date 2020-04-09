Why are airlines still flying so many flights?

I just read that the number of Transportation Security Administration patients screened is down 95% from this time last year, but if you check flightaware.com/live, why are there still so many (if any) flights in the air during this pandemic?
Lack of national leadership? Are the airlines flying "ghost planes," as they were from England to keep their "spots" at airport terminals? And yet we are bailing the airlines out with $25 billion.
Patrick Thorsen,
Havre
