Why are airlines still flying so many flights?

Why are airlines still flying so many flights?

{{featured_button_text}}

I just read that the number of Transportation Security Administration patients screened is down 95% from this time last year, but if you check flightaware.com/live, why are there still so many (if any) flights in the air during this pandemic?

Lack of national leadership? Are the airlines flying "ghost planes," as they were from England to keep their "spots" at airport terminals? And yet we are bailing the airlines out with $25 billion.

Patrick Thorsen,

Havre

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News