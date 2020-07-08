Why be frightened of wearing mask?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Pat Lamb's letter of July 7: Here is the World Health Organization recommendation regarding masks from their website as of June 7, which is the most recent recommendation I can find:

"WHO advises that governments should encourage the use of non-medical fabric masks, which can act as a barrier to prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others where there are many cases of COVID-19, for people in the general public where physical distancing of at least 1 metre is not possible — such as, on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments."

As far as your contention that people wearing masks for extended periods of time will have respiratory problems in the future, I was not able to find anything online supporting your idea. Even if true, putting on a mask while entering a store and removing it when leaving is not what I would call "extended use." I think you are looking for a reason to justify not wearing a mask. At the very least, it is considerate to the people who work in indoor public places.

You said masks "drive us to live in fear." Why do masks frighten you?