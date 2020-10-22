 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why Bullock?

Why Bullock?

{{featured_button_text}}

We need a Senator who represents the working class, middle-class, seniors and veterans.

Daines is one of the richest Senators in the Senate. He has sold out to China and gave tax breaks to the rich and subsidies to Corporate America.

Daines has not come up with a health care plan to cover preexisting conditions or a health plan that is affordable.

Bullock is a gun owner and has been a gun owner his entire life. He supports the 2nd Amendment and the Affordable Care Act. He has been a middle-class Montanan his entire life.

He will support legislation which benefits small businesses and the working man. 

We have to start voting for people that represent the working class and small business. Let's vote Bullock, not Daines, who represents tax breaks for the super-rich who have made billions of dollars during the Pandemic.

Stuart Swenson,

Whitefish

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News