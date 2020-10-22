Why Bullock?

We need a Senator who represents the working class, middle-class, seniors and veterans.

Daines is one of the richest Senators in the Senate. He has sold out to China and gave tax breaks to the rich and subsidies to Corporate America.

Daines has not come up with a health care plan to cover preexisting conditions or a health plan that is affordable.

Bullock is a gun owner and has been a gun owner his entire life. He supports the 2nd Amendment and the Affordable Care Act. He has been a middle-class Montanan his entire life.

He will support legislation which benefits small businesses and the working man.

We have to start voting for people that represent the working class and small business. Let's vote Bullock, not Daines, who represents tax breaks for the super-rich who have made billions of dollars during the Pandemic.

Stuart Swenson,

Whitefish

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 4 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0