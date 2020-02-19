Why can't some see Trump for what he is?

It is easy to imagine why many Americans like Donald Trump.

People with no special interest in politics might be drawn to someone who says all the issues are very simple — but somehow he alone has all the answers.

People whose careers have been lost in a changing economy (or those who have never had a career) might support a man who promises good jobs for everyone, while he cuts their social services.

Many millionaires like Trump because, in exchange for their support, he cuts their taxes and the regulations that hinder laissez-faire exploitation.

Cynics vote for Trump in order to see his thumb-in-the-eye of decency, decorum and restraint. And for all these folks, Trump puts on a daily circus of outrageous entertainment.

What I can't understand is Trump's appeal to people who ought to know better. Anyone with a sound basic education, anyone capable of logical independent thinking, anyone — liberal or conservative — with access to real news and information, should see Trump for what he is: in Mark Twain's words, a quadrilateral, astronomical, incandescent SOB.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

