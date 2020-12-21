 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why did Fox join lawsuit?

Why did Fox join lawsuit?

{{featured_button_text}}

Why in the world would Tim Fox, as one of his last acts in a respectable career as Montana’s attorney general, seek to join Texas Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the certified votes of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania?

The case had been labeled insane,” “a seditious assault on democracy,” “unprecedented,“ and a former Texas attorney general and now senator and Donald Trump supporter stated: “I fail to the see the logic in it.”

Fox even acknowledged it likely wouldn’t go anywhere, but claimed the case presented a constitutional issue about mail ballots and separation of power? Not really. Under our federal system, the 50 states have the right to determine how their elections are conducted. Fox should be advocating for that, not to have elections decided by a federal court. Pure politics or a job search?

Mae Nan Ellingson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
5
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A thank you to President Trump
Letters

A thank you to President Trump

It is the season to be joyous and thankful. I am thankful that 2020 is almost over and my thanks to you, President Trump. Here are my thanks to you!

What an embarrassment!
Letters

What an embarrassment!

It turns out that outgoing Montana Atty. Gen. Tim Fox is a political hack. Fox recently joined the Clown Circus by signing onto a frivolous le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News