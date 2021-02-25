Why does anyone still follow Trump?

Trump people: Why?

What is it about this self-involved person that has captured your hearts and minds? Why do you still support him, especially after Jan. 6, 2021?

We give our lives to Jesus because he won forgiveness of sins for us on the cross, and he gives us eternal life as a free gift.

But, if you had a neighbor who was a guy like Donald Trump; an arrogant guy who continually lied to you and stiffed you; a guy who expects you to do his dirty work; a guy who wants you to bad-mouth and hate another neighbor though you know that other neighbor to be a good man; how long would you put up with that Trump-like neighbor?

Yet you still hang on Trump's every word. Why?

Trump is not the Republican Party. He has no power any more except you give him yours.

What happened to your independent American spirit?

Why do you continue to follow after this guy?

Why?

Linda Aronson,

Darby

