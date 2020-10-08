Why does Daines seek re-election?

Why does U.S. Sen. Steve Daines want to be re-elected? What policies does he stand for?

He wanted a balanced budget when he first ran in 2014, but instead voted to give himself, Greg Gianforte and other wealthy people a tax cut in 2017 (while my taxes went up).

Why does he want to take away my health care? He has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act multiple times, with no replacement policy.

If he believes in the sanctity of life, why does he support a president who has let more than 200,000 Americans die through inaction and failure of leadership?

Why does he support a chaotic, cruel, incompetent, corrupt person who would rather golf, hold rallies, spread COVID (and COVID misinformation) and tweet than govern — a person who has refused to commit o a basic tenet of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power — a person who has mocked religion, veterans, soldiers, women, people of color, immigrants?

Daines’ actions have betrayed his words, repeatedly, and he appears to have no policies or positions that he will actually defend. He swore to uphold the Constitution, and instead has supported a president who has repeatedly subverted it.

Again: why does Daines want to be re-elected?