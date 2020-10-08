 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why does Daines seek re-election?

Why does Daines seek re-election?

{{featured_button_text}}

Why does U.S. Sen. Steve Daines want to be re-elected? What policies does he stand for?

He wanted a balanced budget when he first ran in 2014, but instead voted to give himself, Greg Gianforte and other wealthy people a tax cut in 2017 (while my taxes went up).

Why does he want to take away my health care? He has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act multiple times, with no replacement policy.

If he believes in the sanctity of life, why does he support a president who has let more than 200,000 Americans die through inaction and failure of leadership?

Why does he support a chaotic, cruel, incompetent, corrupt person who would rather golf, hold rallies, spread COVID (and COVID misinformation) and tweet than govern — a person who has refused to commit o a basic tenet of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power — a person who has mocked religion, veterans, soldiers, women, people of color, immigrants?

Daines’ actions have betrayed his words, repeatedly, and he appears to have no policies or positions that he will actually defend. He swore to uphold the Constitution, and instead has supported a president who has repeatedly subverted it.

Again: why does Daines want to be re-elected?

Julie Chapman,

Huson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
4
2
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Cannabis is destructive
Letters

Cannabis is destructive

Montana voters, please join me in sending a strong message that we do not wish to be Washington, Colorado or Oregon. VOTE AGAINST MONTANA I-19…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News