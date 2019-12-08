{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Well, readers, I must simply ask you, why have all the politicians who want socialism for this country not given everything they have to the government?

Let me explain. Socialism is a form of government that knows best, so let's take everything they have — homes, bank accounts, cars, planes, vacation homes, overseas bank accounts, high-paying jobs, lucrative benefit packages, retirement, etc. — and in return we, the true hard-working Americans, watch as we put them in low-income housing, Obama health care, Social Security and minimum pay with no benefits.

Now we follow their positive change they try to push on hard-working Americans and see how they like what they preach. Oh wait; they say it is best for us, the average hard-working people, motivated by pride because they can only get rich and control the lazy, uneducated voters who foolishly vote for "free" stuff that comes from all the hard-working people!

Let's trade the socialist-thinking people here for the American flag-wavers in China. Problem solved and foreign relations would improve.

Ron Albrecht,

Kalispell

