Dear U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:
You recently have spoken in support building a border wall at the Mexican border. My one question for you is why is this now an emergency. It would seem that the Republican Party had two whole years to get it funded. But now that the Democrats control the House, it is an emergency.
I would posit that the only reason it is an emergency is that Donald Trump is now in danger of being exposed for the fraud that he is. This is his way of directing the limelight away from his past and present nefarious relations with the Russian government. The government which would love nothing better than rule the world.
I would advise you to stand up and do your duty to the U.S. Constitution which you have sworn to uphold; not a president or a party.
Jon Ekstrand,
Missoula