Why is Trump afraid to lead?

Why is Donald Trump so afraid to lead? He had intelligence briefings about the pandemic for weeks beforehand, yet continued to indulge in magical thinking: “We’re going very substantially down, not up” (Februrary); “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear” (Februrary 2020); “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away” (March, just before the U.S. declared a national emergency).

He could have taken action early on: told the nation what we faced; rallied government agencies to produce masks, personal protective equipment, testing kits; let the Centers for Disease Control establish hurdles and guidelines for lockdown and re-opening. Why didn’t he?

Instead, the U.S. — with 4.3% of the world’s population — now has more cases and deaths than any other country in the world: more than 1.9 million infections and more than 110,000 deaths. Trump’s terror of taking a leadership stand has cost this country dearly; imagine how outraged elected Republicans would be if this had happened on Barack Obama’s watch.

And Trump continues failing to lead during protests for racial equality. Why won’t he take responsibility and lead, when our nation desperately needs it? (“No, I don’t take responsibility at all.” — Trump, March 13).