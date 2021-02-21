Why isn't Missoula's library open already?

When will the Missoula Public Library open back up to the public? I’m not talking about curbside lending.

Why does the staff at the library feel it isn’t safe to let people inside?

In Hamilton, the library is open and people can go inside from 9 to 3.

In Helena, the library is open from 11 to 6.

In Kalispell, you can go into the library from 10 to 3.

In Billings, they’ll let you in from 10 to 6.

In Great Falls, the library is open from 1 to 6.

Why is it safe for these libraries to open, but it’s not safe for the Missoula library?

Why are some libraries safer than others? Or is this issue about something other than safety?

I hope the library responds to this letter with a reasonable argument as to why some Montana cities are opening their libraries, and why Missoula refuses to join them.

Greg Strandberg,

Missoula

