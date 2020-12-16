Why keep up with housing demand?

The other day on the local news there was a story about Missoula's housing situation. The Missoula Organization of Realtors commented that "we need to build 750 house per year to keep up with demand." My question is why?

Do we "demand" more traffic, more crowding, more pollution and higher taxes? Even outside our city, our rivers and trails are not the places to look for solitude anymore. I'll never understand why we feel the need to promote growth. We have enough to deal with without adding to the problems we have. And let's "demand" housing prices so high that a young couple can't afford the so-called American dream — a home.

In days gone by, out-of state license plates were rarely seen on Missoula's streets after Labor Day. Not the case anymore. These big-city refugees (many of whom are good folks) are changing our small city but they are eventually followed by the not-so-good folks. Do we want to become another Portland or Seattle? Perhaps there is no point in whining about what may already be too late.

Chris Nelson,

Missoula

