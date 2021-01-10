Why not relax fire restrictions?

I see that the Missoula City-County Health Department now expects the retailer to help enforce the no-recreational-fires rule in Missoula city limits. Just like other pandemic-related restrictions. What's next?

During the ongoing pandemic, the same city-county department advocates getting outside and practicing social distancing. The reason given is that it alleviates stress due to isolation and lack of personal contact.

So what's a person to do? You can't have a recreational fire, as the smoke may be unhealthy to some people, and at the same time you can't have a recreational fire to regain your sanity and mental health.

I, and I am sure you also, find it really strange that during the pandemic the city-county health department has the authority, due to the state of declared emergency, to impose restrictions (masks) for the health of the populace, but under the same authority won't ease the restriction (on fire pits) in the city for the mental health of the populace.

One last query. If smoky recreational fires are out, why are smoky barbecues in?

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

