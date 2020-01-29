Well, readers, more wasted tax dollars on killing mountain goats in the Grand Tetons! Yes, they are eradicating all of them. Why? They are a non-native species that is interfering with bighorn sheep habitat. Really? Yup, they are shooting them from helicopters and "wanton waste" as they leave them where they are killed.
So when are they going to kill all the wolves they planted? Yes, the wolves are a non-native species as well. They are not the same as wolves from years ago.
So open the season for all hunters to assist in eradicating the wolves. Wolves have done devastating damage to deer, elk, moose, elk and many small species also. Now send a bill to the wolf lovers who started this foolish reintroduction. Start with $1 billion and refund hunter education programs.
Perhaps we need to remove state and federal fish and game employees who are not a "native species" as well? Yes, the real employees of years ago who were working for everyone and not just the tree huggers.
OK, time to get to the phone and call the feds to stop. Now write letters. Remember that many lakes are also filled with non-native trout. Where does the foolishness stop?
Ron Albrecht,
Kalispell