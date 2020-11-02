 Skip to main content
Why only target 'big tobacco'?

I see where city government and others are going after "big tobacco" again using the phrase "it's for the children." The phrase intended to make you feel guilty if you oppose their desires.

I need more information before I make a decision. Explain to me exactly what "big tobacco" is. Is it the person planting, growing and harvesting the tobacco? Is it the person transporting the tobacco from the grower to the buyer? Is it the person turning the tobacco into usable products? The person selling the manufactured item? Need I go on? Seems to me like a lot of small people.

Why not go after "big wheat/grain"? You know, what all the pies, cakes, pastries, pasta and alcohol are made from and which can cause health issues along with making adults and children fat. Remember the obesity crisis? But isn't "big wheat/grain" just a bunch of small people also?

Why not go after "big sugar" as in sodas, candy, ice cream etc.? Similar health issues can be said for "big sugar" as is said for "big wheat." Is it because grain and sugar are grown in Montana and tobacco isn't?

These same people promote jobs jobs jobs and then turn around and eliminate jobs through feel good actions. This at a time of permanent job losses due to the pandemic? Are there not laws regarding age and tobacco use?

But tobacco-caused health issues take money out of the economy, they say. Now I ask you, where does the money go? Does it just go poof? Of course not. Sure, it's not spent on autos, washers and silverware but is spent for doctors, nurses, machines and equipment in the medical sector of the economy. Doesn't that mean jobs?

What artificially sweetened product will be next? CBD oil? Chocolate milk? Or does that naturally come from black cows, as I was told years ago. The list goes on.

The next question is crucial. Are the people advocating and voting aye for this ordinance going to financially support the children whose providers' employment they just eliminated?

Greg J. Houska,

Missoula

