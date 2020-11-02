Why only target 'big tobacco'?

I see where city government and others are going after "big tobacco" again using the phrase "it's for the children." The phrase intended to make you feel guilty if you oppose their desires.

I need more information before I make a decision. Explain to me exactly what "big tobacco" is. Is it the person planting, growing and harvesting the tobacco? Is it the person transporting the tobacco from the grower to the buyer? Is it the person turning the tobacco into usable products? The person selling the manufactured item? Need I go on? Seems to me like a lot of small people.

Why not go after "big wheat/grain"? You know, what all the pies, cakes, pastries, pasta and alcohol are made from and which can cause health issues along with making adults and children fat. Remember the obesity crisis? But isn't "big wheat/grain" just a bunch of small people also?

Why not go after "big sugar" as in sodas, candy, ice cream etc.? Similar health issues can be said for "big sugar" as is said for "big wheat." Is it because grain and sugar are grown in Montana and tobacco isn't?

These same people promote jobs jobs jobs and then turn around and eliminate jobs through feel good actions. This at a time of permanent job losses due to the pandemic? Are there not laws regarding age and tobacco use?